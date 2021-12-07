Search

07 Dec 2021

ALERT: Transfers in place at Waterford Station

ALERT: Transfers in place at Waterford Station

Bus transfers in place as Storm Barra batters the country

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Bus Transfers are in place between Waterford and Kilkenny stations until further notice.

Irish Rail said there is flooding on the line. 

It is advised to only undertake necessary journeys today as Storm Barra hits Ireland.

Red and Orange weather warnings are in place across the country, and schools and colleges in those areas were advised to close their doors today.

Waterford has been issued an Orange weather warning.

