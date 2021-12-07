WIT campuses are closed today

Waterford Institute of Technology's campuses are closed today on Tuesday, December 7 due to Storm Barra.
The college instructed that all remote learning and work activities will continue as normal and campuses should reopen on Wednesday, December 8.
Staff and students are advised to check their email, the website, and social media for further updates.
This is line with Government advice as all schools, colleges and institutions were advised to shut under Red and Orange weather warnings ahead of Storm Barra.
Waterford is listed as an Orange County under Storm Barra who has hit Ireland today.
