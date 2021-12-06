ALERT: Burst water main in Waterford

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to O'Connell Street, Saint Thomas Street, Dungarvan, and surrounding areas in Waterford.
Works are scheduled to take place from 10:30am until 11:30pm on Monday, December 6.
It is recommended to allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.
