ALERT: Weather warning issued ahead of Storm Barra

A Yellow and Orange weather warning has been issued in County Waterford for Storm Barra on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Southerly winds, later becoming north-westerly, will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with severe gusts of up to 130km/h, possibly higher in coastal areas

Through Tuesday and for a time on Wednesday, Atlantic depression Storm Barra will bring very strong winds and spells of heavy rain across Ireland. Winds will be strongest in western coastal counties with severe or damaging gusts possible. Heavy rain will bring localised flooding. There will also be high waves at sea and a significant possibility of coastal flooding on south and west coasts. Further warnings to be issued For more details see:

Meteorologist Liz Walsh said: "The strengthening winds will be accompanied by a spell of heavy rain on Tuesday, followed by heavy showers through Tuesday night and Wednesday. Some of the showers may be of sleet or snow on high ground.

"Due to spring tides, very high waves and large surge levels, coastal flooding may occur along Munster and south Connacht coasts.

"Very strong winds and damaging gusts are likely to bring disruption due to power outages, fallen trees or branches or other debris.

"As well as coastal flooding, heavy rain or showers will bring localised flooding. Travel disruption is likely at times due to strong winds, poor visibility, localised flooding and poor surface conditions due to hail, sleet or possible snow on high ground."