Death notices and funeral arrangements for Waterford - November 30, 2021

The late Hauke Wulff

The death has occurred of Hauke Wulff of John's Hill, Waterford City, Waterford.

Died November 28, 2021. Predeceased by his parents Hans and Helga.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Miriam, daughter Harriet, son Bosco, sister Heike (U.C. Davis, California), mother-in-law Kathleen (Quinn), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Tuesday, 30 November, from 730pm to 8.30pm.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner on Wednesday, December 1, at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

To view Hauke’s Funeral Mass follow the link below

http://www.churchservices.tv/stmarysballygunner

The late Dean Power

The death has occurred of Dean Power of Coxtown, Dunmore East, Waterford, formerly of Lisduggan & Viewmount.

Sunday November 28, 2021.

Sadly missed by his loving parents Marie and Hajredin, his brother Daniel, sisters Jade and Anesa, his daughter Emily, his partner Zoey, his grandparents Ann and Paddy, uncle, aunties, cousins, nephew, relatives and friends.

May Dean Rest In Peace

Burial Service on Wednesday at 3 pm in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

The late Gerard (Gerry) Power

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Power of Rock Cottage, Monvoy, Tramore, Waterford

Suddenly on Sunday November 28, 2021. Devoted and adored husband of Grazie (Giani), beloved father to Mark, Michael and Tristian, grandfather to Annabel, Ella and Noah.

He will be sadly missed by his brothers Pat and John, sisters Mary, Anne and Ita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Falconer Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore, on Wednesday December 1, from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday December 2 at 11am at Holy Cross Church, Tramore followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 4pm

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam

For those who wish to participate at Gerry’s Requiem Mass please follow the below link.

https://www.tramoreparish.ie/live-stream/

To view the live stream of the crematorium service, please follow the link

https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/

The late Josie McCarthy (née Morrissey)

The death has occurred of Josie McCarthy (née Morrissey) of Killelton, Stradbally, Kilmacthomas, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary.



Sunday November 28, 2021. Deeply regretted by her loving son Patrick, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Wednesday, December 1, from 6pm - 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday in The Holy Cross Church, Stradbally, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Philip Heaton

The death has occurred of Philip Heaton of Beary's Cross, Ballinamult, Waterford.



November 26, 2021. Peacefully in the tender care of staff in St. Michael's Unit, Dungarvan Community Hospital.

Deeply mourned by his son Michael, daughter April, sister Miriam, grandson Joe, granddaughters Alanna and Chanelle. Philip is predeceased by his wife Barbara, infant son Christopher and daughter Tracey.

May Philip Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Elizabeth (Lily) Hale

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) Hale of 11 Brentwood Drive, Earls Court, Waterford City, Waterford.



Lily passed away peacefully on Saturday Novmber 27. Sadly missed by Catherine and the Ryan family, her cousins Alfie, Myra, Alice, Lily, Kathleen and extended Hale family, John, Mick, Jim and extended Griffin family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, from 7:00pm until 8:00pm. Arriving on Wednesday at St Joseph & St. Benildus Church, Waterford for requiem Mass at 10:30am. Burial after in Bullyduff Cemetery, Kilmeadan.

The late Margaret (Peggy) Gaffney (née Doolan)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Gaffney (née Doolan) of Beechwood Avenue, Lower Grange, Waterford City, Waterford



Died November 28, 2021. Predeceased by her daughter Maria.

Peggy will be sadly missed by her husband Billy, daughter Margaret, sons Liam and Declan, sisters Statia and Mary, grandchildren Michelle, Sean and Ciara, great-grandchildren Darragh, Leah and Sophie Maria, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Tom Hennessy's Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford, on Tuesday November 30, from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, on Wednesday December 1, for Requiem Mass at 12 o clock.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

The late Anne Fahey (née Kearney)

The death has occurred of Anne Fahey (née Kearney) of ''Golf View'', Lyreanearla, Clonmel, Tipperary / Clonmel, Waterford.



Anne passed away peacefully at home on Monday morning, November 29, in the presence of her loving family. She is predeceased by her brother Paddy.

Beloved wife and mother she will be sadly missed by her husband Sean, daughters Helen, Áine and Maura, son P.J., brothers Michael, Jim, John, Willie, Tom and Walter, her adored grandchildren Katie, Sophie, James, Lucy, Emily and Tadhg, sons-in-law David, Jason and Brendan, daughter-in-law Ruth, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service

www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

The late Anthony (Tony) Lucas

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Lucas of Priory Lawn, Ballybeg, Waterford City, Waterford.



Monday November 29, 2021.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Karen, sons John and Anthony, their partners, grandchildren Anthony, Alex, Matthew, Noah, Casper and Poppy, brothers Danny and Eddie, sisters, Breda and Theresa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

May Tony Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Wednesday from 5 pm to 6pm with prayers at 5.30 pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. Saviours Church at 10 am followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Tony's funeral cortége will be passing his residence on route to St. Saviours Church at approximately 9.45 am and walking from the Church at approximately 10.30 am to Kilbarry Cemetery giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

Family Flowers only please, donations, if desired to a charity of your choice.

House Strictly Private Please.