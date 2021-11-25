Search

25 Nov 2021

Bus Éireann services in Waterford affected due to Covid-19 infection surge

Bus Éireann services in Waterford affected due to Covid-19 infection surge

A number of Bus Éireann services in Waterford could be affected or cancelled due to Covid-related absences among staff.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

A number of Bus Éireann services in Waterford could be affected or cancelled due to Covid-related absences among staff.

Bus Éireann released a statement this afternoon, Thursday 25, stating that the company is currently experiencing a 'higher than usual level of Covid-related absences' in the county.

The statement added:

"We are working hard to manage services to try to minimise the impact on customers, but it is possible that some services may be affected or cancelled as a result of staff absences.

"Bus Éireann will keep intending passengers up to date at buseireann.ie and expressway.ie and we advise customers to check before travel over the coming weekend".

The company stated that all public health guidelines are being followed in their stations, aboard services and on-site, antigen tests were also introduced recently on a voluntary basis.

1,672 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Waterford in the last two weeks and the county has the sixth-highest 14-day incidence rate in the country.

Bus Éireann customer care is available on 0818 836 611, Monday to Friday from 7am and 7pm and from 8am to 6pm on weekends and public holiday.

UPDATE: Child missing for seven days located safe and well

Double bank Holiday being considered for 2022

No winner of Lottery jackpot for 16th time, but one player scooped a big prize

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media