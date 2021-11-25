Bus Éireann services in Waterford affected due to Covid-19 infection surge

A number of Bus Éireann services in Waterford could be affected or cancelled due to Covid-related absences among staff.

Bus Éireann released a statement this afternoon, Thursday 25, stating that the company is currently experiencing a 'higher than usual level of Covid-related absences' in the county.

The statement added:

"We are working hard to manage services to try to minimise the impact on customers, but it is possible that some services may be affected or cancelled as a result of staff absences.

"Bus Éireann will keep intending passengers up to date at buseireann.ie and expressway.ie and we advise customers to check before travel over the coming weekend".

The company stated that all public health guidelines are being followed in their stations, aboard services and on-site, antigen tests were also introduced recently on a voluntary basis.

1,672 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Waterford in the last two weeks and the county has the sixth-highest 14-day incidence rate in the country.

Bus Éireann customer care is available on 0818 836 611, Monday to Friday from 7am and 7pm and from 8am to 6pm on weekends and public holiday.