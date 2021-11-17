New company to create 100 jobs in Waterford

Tegus, a company co-founded in San Francisco that helps to connect investors with industry experts has today announced the establishment of its EMEA HQ in Waterford City and the creation of up to 100 jobs over the next two years.

The company is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland and the EMEA team in Waterford will enable Tegus to further build-out its global content and data sets by supporting more local customers and covering a growing number of international companies on its platform.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said:

“I’m really happy Tegus has chosen Waterford for its new EMEA HQ. This will result in the creation of up to 100 new jobs in the city. This is great news for the South-East and a real boost for Waterford City and once again demonstrates we have the skills and talent available in all parts of the country to attract foreign direct investment.”

Tegus will be located in state-of-the-art office space in Boxworks while it identifies a permanent office space in Waterford City, attracting talent from the city, county and the wider region of the South East.

Thomas Elnick, Founder and Co-CEO of Tegus said:

"We are seeing more and more institutional investors and corporations incorporating qualitative and primary research into their processes to make better and faster decisions.

"As we expand internationally, we are relentlessly focused on delivering an incredible user experience and product for our customers. Ireland provides us with the perfect entry point to EMEA to support our growing global customer base and align our team with our customers' success."

The Tegus product has already seen high demand from customers internationally and having a committed EMEA HQ will provide an even stronger customer experience as the business grows.

Tegus has begun hiring for roles across the areas of Business Development, Customer Success, Operations, Sales, and People Management.

Those who are looking to make an impact, grow your career, and love where you work are invited to explore the opportunities on www.tegus.co/careers.