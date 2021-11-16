Death Notices for Waterford - November 16, 2021

The late Edward (Teddy) Sweeney



The death has occurred of Edward (Teddy) Sweeney of Keanes Road, Waterford City, Waterford / Kilmacow, Kilkenny.

Friday November 12, 2021.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his parents Edward and Ann, brothers Liam, Tommy, Gary, Peter, Pat and Richard, sister Mary (Devlin).

Teddy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Marie (née Drohan), sons Patrick, Stephen, Paul and Ken, daughters Ann and Vivienne, daughters-in-law Antoinette, Sandra and Lesley, grandchildren Keith, Brian, Stephanie, Erika, Heather, Jack, Craig, Conor, Glen and Roisín, great grandchildren Callum, Robin and Nathan, sisters Eileen (Kehoe) and Anne (Higgins), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Teddy Rest In Peace

Teddy will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Tuesday, November 16, from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Wednesday, November 17, to the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding St., arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in Kilmacow Cemetery.

To view Teddy's funeral Mass please click on the link below at 9.50am on Wednesday https://www.livestreamireland. ie/es171121

The late Pat Hunt

The death has occurred of Pat Hunt of Ballynob, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford.



Died on the November 12, 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, son Padraig and his partner Shannon, daughter Marie, son in law James, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Arriving at Clonea Church on Tuesday, November 16, for requiem Mass at 2pm, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be seen live on the Clonea, Rathgormack parish notes Facebook page.

The late John Spillane

The death has occurred of John Spillane of The Orchard, Dungarvan, Waterford / Midleton, Cork.

November 13, 2021, peacefully in the tender care of staff at St. Enda's Unit, Dungarvan Community Hospital.

John, deeply mourned and sadly missed by his sons Stephen and Seán, granddaughter Katie, brother Peter, sister-in-law Peggy, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. John is predeceased by his beloved wife Helen.

John will be reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Tuesday evening, November 16, from 6pm with Prayers at 7pm

Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday morning November 17, in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May John Rest In Peace

The late Ian Moran

The death has occurred of Ian Moran of Priory Lawn, Ballybeg, Waterford City, Waterford.

Saturday November 13, 2021. Predeceased by his grandparents Jimmy and Chrissie.

Sadly missed by his mother Rosemary, his partner Mary, his brothers William, Craig, Pierce, Robert, Lello and Toto, his sister Angel, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Ian Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass in St. Saviour's Church, Ballybeg, on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Ian's funeral cortège will be walking from St Saviour's Church at approximately 12.45pm, en route to Kilbarry Cemetery, giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

The late Maurice Gavin



The death has occurred of Maurice Gavin of Eglinton, Church Road, Tramore, Waterford.



Died on Sunday 14, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Nuala and father of the late Ben, predeceased by his sister-in-law Pat.

Much loved father of Gaye (McAuliffe), Maria (Giljam) (Maidenhead) and Philip (Wexford). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family, sister Kathleen (Ryan), daughters-in-law Breda and Frances, sons-in-law Tadhg and Martin, grandchildren Aoife, Patrick, Katie, Shane, Ciara, Orlaith, Jenna and Michelle, great grandchildren Ben and Ella, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.



May Maurice rest in peace.

The late Thomas (Sonny) Wall

The death has occurred of Thomas (Sonny) Wall of Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary.



Passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday November 13, 2021. Predeceased by his brother Sean.

Thomas will be sadly missed by his loving family, brother Walter, nephews Derek and Damien, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home Tuesday evening from 7pm to 8pm with removal to the Nire Church on Wednesday morning arriving at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Rose Moynan (née Hodgins)

The death has occurred of Rose Moynan (née Hodgins) of Dublin/Waterford/Tipperary.

November 12, 2021. Peacefully in the kind care of the staff at Kiltipper Woods Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Canon William John Moynan, much loved and loving mother of Peter, Anne and Wendy, adored grandmother of Patrick and Duncan. Loved and remembered always by her sister Patricia, son-in-law George, daughter-in-law Joanne, nieces, nephews, the extended family, and friends.

Funeral Service on Thursday November 18, at 2pm in Christ Church, Church Road, Tramore, Co. Waterford (Covid restrictions apply), burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland or the Irish Cancer Society.

The late William (Billy) Kiely



The death has occurred of William (Billy) Kiely of Knockmahon, Bonmahon, Waterford.

Saturday November 13, 2021. Passed away peacefully, at home, in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by Claire.

Billy will be very sadly missed by his brother Andy, all his extended family in Ireland & the UK, his neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 7pm to 9pm. Arriving at St. Anne’s Church, Ballylaneen, on Thursday, November 18, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. Mass cards can be posted to John Murtagh, Kents Funeral Directors, Main Street, Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford.

The late Gerard Deasy

The death has occurred of Gerard Deasy of Ferrybank, Waterford and Perth, West Australia.

Died on Friday November 12, 2021.

Peacefully, in his 91st year, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Bridget, brothers Denis, Joseph, Patrick and Dick, sisters Kitty and Mary (Gerdeli).

Gerard will be sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, sons John, Fergus, Aidan and Dermod, daughters-in-law, his adoring grandson Owen and granddaughter Ella, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Gerard Rest In Peace

Gerard's funeral will take place in Perth, West Australia later.