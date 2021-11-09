Search

09/11/2021

Local volunteers bring suicide support to Waterford

Local volunteers bring suicide support to Waterford

HUGG, a registered charity, provides a safe, confidential environment where those bereaved by suicide can share their experiences and feelings, and receive and offer support to each other.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Healing Untold Grief Groups (HUGG), has announced its first dedicated Waterford peer support group for the suicide bereaved to begin on November 16.

HUGG, a registered charity, provides a safe, confidential environment where those bereaved by suicide can share their experiences and feelings, and receive and offer support to each other.

All of the charity's peer support groups are led by people with lived experience, people who themselves have been bereaved by suicide which focuses on “postvention” – a specific form of intervention which is conducted after a suicide in recognition of
the increased risk of suicidal ideation among the bereaved friends and family.

The charity identified that its services were urgently required in Waterford. While there are excellent existing services through the Suicide Bereavement Liaison Officer and other charities, the lived experience of HUGG’s volunteers creates a unique support environment.

Local facilitator Phyllis Conway said:

“I lost my lovely son Sean to suicide in 2017. He was just 21 years old. I was drawn to HUGG because I felt a need to be able to talk with others who have been bereaved by suicide. It's been tremendously helpful to me and I now feel that I am in a position to offer that support to others as a HUGG Facilitator”.

Fiona Tuomey, Founder and CEO of HUGG, said:

“We’re delighted to have such capable volunteers to facilitate a support group in Waterford. I know it will greatly benefit the local community here”.

In January 2016, Fiona Tuomey lost her 11-year-old daughter Milly to suicide.

Amid the pain, shock, and grief, was a longing to meet others who had walked the same road, but were still living and functioning in the ‘real world’.

Fiona found it difficult to find a support group but eventually located one in the Midlands. Here she connected with people who gave her hope and a reason to carry-on.

Following extensive research, meetings and discussions to clarify the landscape of suicide bereavement, she established HUGG in 2017 with a single peer support group.

HUGG Waterford will meet twice a month on Tuesday evenings. People can enquire to attend the group by visiting www.hugg.ie and click on ‘Join a HUGG group’.

Waterford café and wine bar receives permission from council for outdoor seating

WATCH: Former President Obama confuses Scotland for Ireland at COP26

Death Notices for Waterford - November 9, 2021

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media