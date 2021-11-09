Death Notices for Waterford - November 9, 2021

The late Michael Clarke

The death has occurred of Michael Clarke of Lower Hurthill, Coolbunnia, Cheekpoint, Waterford.



Died November 2, 2021. Predeceased by his father Joseph and his brother Edward.

He will be sadly missed by his mother Elisabeth, sisters Sarah and Alison, nieces Stacey, Kelly and Ciara, nephew Ford, grandnephew Jace, brothers-in-law Jack and John, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass in St. Nicholas’ Church, Faithlegg on Wednesday November 10 at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael's Funeral Mass will be available to view from 11.30am by following the link

facebook.com/killeacrookefaithlegg

Funeral Mass will be limited to 50% capacity of the church.

The late Emily Villiers-Stuart (née Graham)

The death has occurred of Emily Villiers-Stuart (née Graham) of Dromana House, Cappoquin, Waterford / Villierstown, Waterford.



Died peacefully at home on November 5, 2021. Relict of the late James, mother to Caroline and Barbara, mother-in-law to Ralph and Nicholas, grandmother to Joanna, Georgina, Veronica, Natasha, Alexander and Michael.

She will be sadly missed by her loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday November 11, from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral Service in Saint Carthage's Cathedral, Lismore, on Friday November 12, at 2pm followed by burial in Villierstown Church Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to Waterford Hospice

The late Leigh Ryan



The death has occurred of Leigh Ryan of Killure Manor, Waterford City, Waterford.



November 6, 2021, suddenly. Predeceased by his brother William.



Loving and much loved father of Kacey, Erin and William. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing father Liam, brothers Shayne and Lenny, sisters Leona, Vikki and Emily, nephews Dylan and Leo, nieces Lexi, Leah and Charley, extended family and friends.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam



Removal from his residence on Wednesday November 10, to the Sacret Heart Church, The Folly, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial immediately afterwards in Butlerstown Cemetery.

The late Marie Morrissey (née Flynn)

The death has occurred of Marie Morrissey (née Flynn) of Barrack Street, Cappoquin, Waterford.



November 6, 2021. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the tender and loving care of the nursing staff at Cork University Hospital.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband James, sons Paul and Brian, daughter Emma, brother Don Flynn, daughters-in-law Jackie and Louise, son-in-law Sean, grandchildren Megan, Zack and Jody, sisters-in-law Brigid, Ellen and Tina, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin, on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

The late Garry Morrissey

The death has occurred of Garry Morrissey of Frankfield, Convent Hill, Roscrea, Tipperary / Dungarvan, Waterford.



Peacefully, in the compassionate care of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by his wife Ann and his son Gerald.

Will be sadly missed by his loving family Denise, Marina, Terence and Garrett, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and many friends.

R.I.P

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm (masks to be worn at all times).

Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am arriving at St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Cremation to take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 4pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://stcronanscluster.ie/

The late Patrick (Patsy) Murray

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Murray of Comeragh Crescent, Dungarvan, Waterford / Modeligo, Waterford.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday November 7, 2021. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Bridget and his sister Kathleen.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Coral, son Justin, stepson Rooney, sisters Breda, Esther and Carmel, grandchildren Davyn, Kyle and Anne, great-grandchild Jayden, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Tuesday, November 9, from 5p.m to 7p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 10, at 11a.m in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Modeligo. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Lucy Cleary (née Brett)

The death has occurred of Lucy Cleary (née Brett) of Croan, Coleville Road, Clonmel, Tipperary / Clonmel, Waterford.

Unexpectedly at Bon’s Secours Hospital, Cork, surrounded by her children. Predeceased by her husband Jim, brothers Noel, Paul and Gary.

Deeply missed by her children Marie, Peter, Aisling and James, sister Phylis, brother Paddy, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, close family and friends.

May Lucy Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 12.50pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Rathgormack Cemetery, Co. Waterford.

Lucy's mass can be viewed on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

The late Denis Frawley

The death has occurred of Denis Frawley of Beechwood Avenue, Waterford City, Waterford.

Monday November 8, 2021. Predeceased by his loving wife Susie and sisters Phil and Clare.

Sadly missed by his children Liz, Jackie, David and Suzanne, grandchildren Mark, Ciara, Grace, Neil, Alan, Jack, Jimmy and Dasha, sister Breda (Peel), sons-in-law Tony, Pat and Philipp, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Denis rest in peace

Requiem Mass on Friday in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly followed by burial in St. Killian’s Cemetery, Ferrybank.

Denis’ funeral cortège will be passing the entrance of Beechwood Avenue en route to the Sacred Heart Church at approximately 12.45 pm on Friday for Mass on arrival at 1 pm, giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice by following the link hereunder

Donations