Death Notices for Waterford - November 5, 2021

The late Declan Power



The death has occurred of Declan Power of Marymount, Ferrybank, Waterford / Waterford City, Waterford.

Died on October 28, 2021. Much loved husband of Angela, loving father of Amber and Isaac and adoring grandad of Eliza.

Preceded by his parents Dick and Rita, Nan Nan, brothers Maurice and Alan, and sister Colette. Sadly missed by his brother Richie, sisters Eileen, Rosie, Pauline and Antoinette, mother and father-in-law Betty and Michael, brothers-in-law Timmy, Tony and Walter, sisters-in-law Liz and Alison, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May Declan rest in peace

The late Denise (Dee) Aldred (née O'Sullivan)

The death has occurred of Denise (Dee) Aldred (née O'Sullivan) of Knockaungarriff, Lismore, Waterford / Cork.



November 2, 2021. Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband David, adored mum of Niamh, Cian, Oisín and Clodagh, beloved daughter of Mary and Denis O’ Sullivan, sister Kim Murphy, brothers Pat and Trevor, mother-in-law Peggy Aldred, sisters-in-law Jane Maberley, Karen & Emma O’ Sullivan, brothers-in-law Decky Murphy and Robert Maberley, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Family Flowers Only Please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

Lying in repose at her home Knockaungarriff, Lismore (Eircode P51 A2H3) on Friday from 3.00pm to 7.00pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday afternoon at 2.00pm in St. Carthage’s Church, Lismore, Followed by burial in St. Carthage’s Cemetery, Lismore.

Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 2.00pm in St. Carthage's Church, Lismore, through the following link:

www.aidanwalshandsons.ie/live-stream

The late Shauna Quinn

The death has occurred of Shauna Quinn of Glencove, Dunmore Road, Waterford City, Waterford, formerly of Galway & Florida.

Friday October 8, 2021. Dearly beloved daughter of Gillian and stepfather Max and adored mother of her beautiful son Alex.

Cherished granddaughter of Kathleen & Ray, much loved niece of Triona, Michelle and Sean.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family, her heartbroken mother, stepfather, son, grandparents, aunts, uncle, cousins Adam, Thomas, Caoimhe, Daithi, Lucas and Brenna, grand-aunts, grand-uncles, extended family in Ireland, Italy & California, partner Andy, neighbours and her wide circle of friends.

May Shauna Rest In Peace.

Due to the current situation regarding the rise in Covid-19 numbers and in the interest of public health Shauna's funeral and cremation service will take place privately. A celebration of Shauna’s life will be held on a later date.

No flowers, please.

In memory of Shauna, donations can be made to the Kevin Bell Repatriation trust by following the link below:

Donations

The late Edmond Nugent

The death has occurred of Edmond Nugent of Mount Merrion, Dublin / Lismore, Waterford.



Peacefully on November 4, 2021. Surrounded by his loving family and in the tender care of the nurses and staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Blackrock.

Beloved husband of Maureen, adored father of Tony and Margaret, devoted father-in-law to Ciara and Scott, and loving grandad to Luca. Sadly missed by his cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, November 8, in the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion at 10.00 am.

The Mass can be viewed online at the follwing link:

https://www.mountmerrionparish.ie/webcam/

Followed by cremation at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Dublin 6W. Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Blackrock.

May he Rest in Peace.

The late Richard (Lal) Holden

The death has occurred of Richard (Lal) Holden of Tinhalla, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford.



Died November 3, 2021. Loving husband of the late Kathleen and father of the late baby Martin.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Geraldine, Bernadette, Fiona, Linda and son Joe, brother, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at his residence on Saturday evening, November 6, 2021, from 4pm, arriving at St Molleran’s Church, Carrick beg on Sunday, the November 7, 2021, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://churchmedia.ie/st-mollerans-parish-church/

The late Bunny Garcia (née Organ)

The death has occurred of Bunny Garcia (née Organ) of Murphy Place, Abbeyside, Waterford.

November 3, 2021. Peacefully in the tender care of staff at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel

Bunny, deeply mourned and sadly missed by her loving husband Miguel, daughters Jilly, Linda and Maria, sons-in-law Kieran, Dan and Niall, grandchildren Donna, Jamie, Davíde, Stacey and her husband Eoin, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Friday evening, November 5, from 5 p.m. with removal at 7 p.m. to St. Augustine's Church, Abbeyside.

Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, November, 6. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A livestream of Bunny's Requiem Mass can be viewed from 10.55 a.m. on Saturday morning, November 6 on the following link:

http://www.abgparish.ie/live

House Private Please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Solas Centre.

May Bunny Rest In Peace

The late Christine (Chris) Bergin (née Darcy)

The death has occurred of Christine (Chris) Bergin (née Darcy) of Summerville Avenue, Waterford City, Waterford / Piltown, Kilkenny.

Thursday November 4, 2021. Predeceased by her daughter Louise.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Stephen, son Mark, daughters Karen and Suzanne, grandchildren Siobhán, Rachel, Emma, Stephen and Kara, one great-granddaughter Simone, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Chris Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm with prayers at 2:30 pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12:30 pm in the Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, followed by private cremation.

Chris' Funeral Mass will be live streamed at 12:30 pm by following the link below:

Chris' Mass Link

Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to the Waterford Hospice by following the link below:

Donations

Chris' cremation service will be live streamed at 3pm on Monday by following the link below:

Crematorium Link

The late Angela Ahearne (née Murray)

The death has occurred of Angela Ahearne (née Murray) of Lismore, Waterford / Cappoquin, Waterford.

On November 4, 2021. Peacefully, in the tender and loving care of the staff at Conna Nursing Home. Loving mother of the late Patrick Anthony, daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Murray, sister of the late Dodo and Edd Barry.

Deeply regretted by her husband Peter, sons Peter Jnr and John Paul, daughter Angela Kennedy, sister Esther Troy, daughters-in-law Marie and Sinead, son-in-law Ted Kennedy, brothers-in-law Jamsie Troy and Seán Breathnach, grandchildren Sonia, Dayle, Oisín and Cillian, great-grand-son Fiachra nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Angela’s Funeral will take place privately.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11.00am in St. Mary's Church, Cappoquin, followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

If people wish to acknowledge the funeral cortege please do so in line with social distancing.

May She Rest In Peace.