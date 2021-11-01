Death Notices for Waterford - November 1st, 2021

The late Fintan O'Byrne

The death has occurred of Fintan O'Byrne of Newtown Rise, Tramore, Tramore, Waterford.



Friday October 29th 2021. Predeceased by his father Fintan.

Sadly missed by his loving mother Philomena, brothers Gerard, Andrew, Damien and Martin, sister Anna-Maria, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Fintan Rest In Peace

Removal from Thompsons Funeral Home on Monday at 12:50 pm approximately for Requiem Mass in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on arrival at 1.30 pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Fintan's Funeral Mass will be live streamed from 1:30 pm on Monday by following the link below:

Fintan's Mass Link

Family Flowers Only Please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Palliative Care by following the link below:

Donation Link

The late Pat (Paddy) Jacob



The death has occurred of Pat (Paddy) Jacob of Stuart Road, Harrow and formerly of Upper Yellow Road, Waterford City, Waterford.



Died on Saturday, October 23rd 2021, aged 60 years. Pat will be very sadly missed by his partner Vanessa, his son Dylan, his grandson Cillian, his brothers Michael and Declan, his sister Mary Rose and all his other family and friends.

The late Kathleen Knox (née Coughlan)

The death has occurred of Kathleen KNOX (née Coughlan) of Meadow Road, Riverview, Waterford City, Waterford.

Died on Sunday October 31st, 2021.

Sadly missed by her partner Mossie, her children Shirley, Suzanne, Darren and Ronan and their father Barney, Mossie's children Tracey, Yvonne and Geoffrey, her grandchildren Paul, Glen,Jamie, Rachel, Ryan, Sean, Dylan, Leah and Eoin, her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, siblings Betty,Michael, Peter, John, Valerie and Jackie, the family of her pre-deceased’s brother Ken and her extended family.

May Kathleen rest in peace

Reposing in Hennessy's Funeral Home, Johnstown on Monday from 6 pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly with burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Mass will be available to view on the following link.

Kathleen's Mass Link

The late Bertie Hickey

The death has occurred of Bertie Hickey of Monang, Knockanore, Waterford.



On October 31st, 2021. Peacefully, Bertie, loving brother of the late Michael, Dan, Joan and Eileen, much loved uncle of late Christopher.

Deeply regretted by his loving sister Bridget (Hennessy), brother Tom, sisters-in-law Mary, Geraldine and Eily, special friend Bea McCarthy nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Tallow on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday afternoon at 2.30pm, in the Church of Sacred Heart Knockanore, Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

All those attending funeral services are asked to respect social distancing guidelines.

The late Seán Dennis Ó Donnghúsa

The death has occurred of Seán Dennis Ó Donnghúsa of Fernville, Lismore, Waterford.



Beloved husband of the late Mary, a father and pop-pop, greatly missed by his family Máire, Aideen, Bláthnaid, Róisín and Paul, Eli, Seth and Esme, his loving brother Dermot, sister-in-law Eileen, brothers-in-law Patrick, Michael and John, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Méala mór a bhás dá gclann, dá ghaolta agus dá chairde go léir. Seanathair geanúil Eli, Seth agus Esme. Tá a bhean Mary imithe ar shlí na fírinne roimhe.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílís

Go raibh leaba i measc na Naomh aige

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am in Saint Carthage's Church, Lismore, followed by burial in Saint Carthage's Cemetery, Lismore.