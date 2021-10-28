Waterford GP worried infections in children could mask Covid

Doctors have reported a growing increase in the number of children with upper respiratory tract infections, and say they are worried this is masking the true number of Covid-19 cases.

A GP in Tramore, Co Waterford, said children could have have up to eight respiratory tract infections over the course of the winter.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Dr. Austin Byrne said parents who are being repeatedly asked to isolate children who are showing symptoms are in a very difficult situation and it becomes increasingly more difficult for parents to go for a PCR test and exclude their child from school or creche.

"We have a real mismatch between the social need for solidarity, and the ... pressure comes upon parents and families to meet the needs of society. So it really is a difficult place that they're in at the minute."

Dr. Byrne also said it is "sobering" to think that while the rate of Covid-19 detection in south Waterford appears high, it may simply be two to three weeks ahead of the rest of the country.

The Chief Medical Officer has said Covid-19 infection in Ireland is growing at a rate that is concerning the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Dr. Tony Holohan has urged people to continue with the basic health measures such as handwashing, using masks, staying away from crowds, and using ventilation.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn said the trajectory for Covid-19 infection in Ireland in the coming days and weeks is not good and there have been increases in numbers of people positive with the virus across all counties, but with Kerry, Waterford, Carlow and Longford particularly high.