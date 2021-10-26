Search

26/10/2021

Death Notices for Waterford - October 26th, 2021

Death Notices for Waterford - October 26th, 2021

Death Notices for Waterford - October 26th, 2021

The late Seamus Murphy
 
The death has occurred of Seamus Murphy of Ballyroan, Dublin / Waterford.

October 23rd, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary, much loved dad of Orlagh, Sarah and Donal.

Seamus will be forever loved and dearly missed by his loving wife and family, son-in-law Eamonn, daughter-in-law Kara, his adored and adoring grandchildren Sophie, James, Cayla and Isabelle, sister Annette (Toms), brother Eamon (in Perth), extended family, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Seamus’s funeral cortège will leave his family home on Wednesday morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan for Requiem Mass at 10 am, mass can be viewed online here, followed by cremation at Mt. Jerome Crematorium.(Covid-19 protective measures must be adhered to)

A personal message of condolence can be left on: https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Matthew Budds

The death has occurred of Matthew Budds of Summerhill, Kinsalebeg, Waterford.

Matthew passed away after a short illness on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021.

Much loved son of the late William and Brigid (nee Faherty, Galway). Beloved husband of Sheila (nee Power), loving father of Martina Coonan, Margaret, Sheila, Liam and Seamus, father in law of Niamh, Amy and the late Justin Coonan, doting grandad of Jamie, Daniel and Kevin Coonan and Matthew, LJ and Padraic Budds, brother of Bernie and uncle of John.

Forever loved and remembered.

Reposing at Egan’s Funeral Home, Youghal, on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm to 7.30pm for family and close friends. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday at St Mary’s Church, Grange, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Matthew Lardner

The death has occurred of Matthew Lardner of Old Waterford Road, Tramore & Talavera House, The Coast., Baldoyle, Dublin / Tramore, Waterford.

Saturday October 23rd, 2021. Suddenly and peacefully at his residence.

Will be sadly missed by his loving and heartbroken parents Lonan and Maura, his brother Hugh, sister-in-law Marie, grandmother Siobhan, his niece Lily, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

May Matthew Rest In Peace

Reposing at his parents' house (Old Waterford Road, Tramore, Co. Waterford) on Wednesday from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Walking from the residence to the Holy Cross Church on Thursday at 11.10 am approximately giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing for Mass on arrival at 11:30 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

Matthew's Requiem Mass will be live streamed from 11:30 on Thursday by following the link hereunder:

Matthew's Mass Link

