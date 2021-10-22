Search

22/10/2021

€57,000 for outdoor projects welcomed in Waterford

€57,000 for outdoor projects welcomed in Waterford

Over €57,000 in funding has been welcomed in Waterford for projects under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Minister of State for Mental Health & Older People and Fianna Fáil TD for Waterford, Mary Butler, has today welcomed over €57,000 in funding for Waterford projects under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme supports rural Ireland as a destination for adventure tourism and is designed to enhance recreational amenities such as our mountain trails, forest walks, beaches, rivers, lakes, blueways and greenways.
 
Minister Butler said:

"Covid-19 has given us a newfound appreciation for our great outdoors and we are now seeing an unprecedented level of investment in our outdoor amenities, underpinned by the most ambitious Government policy for rural Ireland, ‘Our Rural Future’.
 
"I’m delighted to see so many worthy Waterford projects supported under this funding with €20,000 allocated to carry out improvement works to the Ramp Boreen Walk in Tallow and over €17,000 earmarked for the development of promotional resources for Waterford Trails, to highlight the fantastic walks and trails we have in Waterford.

"Over the past two years we have seen increased usage of the great outdoors for recreational purposes by both visitors and local communities and I am particularly delighted to receive confirmation that €20,000 will be allocated under this scheme for improvement works to a section of Clearys Boreen in Portlaw.

"This is a fantastic amenity for the locality and I very much look forward to the next phase of development, '' concluded Minister Butler. 

The Waterford projects to receive funding are:

·      Improvement works to a section of the Ramp Boreen Walk in Tallow

·      Improvement works to a section of Clearys Boreen walk project in Portlaw 

·      An Update, design and print of Waterford Trails Promotional Resources

'There is a huge housing crisis and I'm caught in the middle of it' - Stark reality for young families

Maura Higgins crowns the winner of Glow Up Ireland on RTE 2

Irish museum voted Europe's best tourist attraction

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media