€57,000 for outdoor projects welcomed in Waterford

Minister of State for Mental Health & Older People and Fianna Fáil TD for Waterford, Mary Butler, has today welcomed over €57,000 in funding for Waterford projects under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme supports rural Ireland as a destination for adventure tourism and is designed to enhance recreational amenities such as our mountain trails, forest walks, beaches, rivers, lakes, blueways and greenways.



Minister Butler said:

"Covid-19 has given us a newfound appreciation for our great outdoors and we are now seeing an unprecedented level of investment in our outdoor amenities, underpinned by the most ambitious Government policy for rural Ireland, ‘Our Rural Future’.



"I’m delighted to see so many worthy Waterford projects supported under this funding with €20,000 allocated to carry out improvement works to the Ramp Boreen Walk in Tallow and over €17,000 earmarked for the development of promotional resources for Waterford Trails, to highlight the fantastic walks and trails we have in Waterford.

"Over the past two years we have seen increased usage of the great outdoors for recreational purposes by both visitors and local communities and I am particularly delighted to receive confirmation that €20,000 will be allocated under this scheme for improvement works to a section of Clearys Boreen in Portlaw.

"This is a fantastic amenity for the locality and I very much look forward to the next phase of development, '' concluded Minister Butler.

The Waterford projects to receive funding are:

· Improvement works to a section of the Ramp Boreen Walk in Tallow

· Improvement works to a section of Clearys Boreen walk project in Portlaw

· An Update, design and print of Waterford Trails Promotional Resources