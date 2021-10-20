Notice of road closure in Waterford

Road closure in Waterford
Notice is hereby given that Waterford City and County Council will close the following public road to through traffic on Thursday October 21st and Friday October 22nd, 2021 to facilitate Commercial Gas Service.
Road to be closed:
· Five Alley Lane, Waterford.
Diversion Route:
· Via Robinson’s Lane, Mayor’s Walk & Patrick Street.
Waterford City & County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.
