Death Notices for Waterford - October 19th, 2021

The late Gerald (Gerry) Valentine



The death has occurred of Gerald (Gerry) Valentine of Knockboy, Waterford.



Saturday October 16th, 2021.

Predeceased by his wife Madge. Sadly missed by his daughter Rosemary, his sons David, John and Brendan, daughters-in-law Debby and Karen, grandchildren Ariadne, Iván, Jack, Beth, Sorcha, Jamie, Danielle and Nikolas, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Thompson Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Thursday from 2 pm to 4 pm. Cremation will take place privately.

No Flowers by request please.

Gerry's family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. Mass cards can be posted to Robert Thompson Funeral Directors, Barrack Street, Waterford.

The late Susan Stacey

The death has occurred of Susan Stacey of St. Martins Avenue, Shortcourse, Waterford City, Waterford.



Friday October 15th, 2021.

Predeceased by her daughter Shannon, her father John and brother Michael.

Susan will be sadly missed by her sons Reece, Paul and Jayden, her daughter Lauren, her loving mother Alice, her sisters Trish, Helen and Amanda, her brother-in-law Michael Tierney, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Susan Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Paul Ormonde

The death has occurred of Paul Ormonde of Abbey Glen, Cappoquin, Waterford.



On October 16th, 2021, unexpectedly.

Paul, (Agent for Irish Pride Bakeries), loving brother of the late Michael (Moe). Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Liesl (Nee Kelleher), loving son of Michael and Patricia (nee Morrissey), brother of Brian and Elaine, sisters-in-law Fiona Ormonde and Shelly Kelleher, brothers-in-law Ian Murphy and Eamonn Kelleher, aunts, uncles, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Wednesday evening between 4.00pm and 7.00pm.

Followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12.00 noon followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

All those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.

The late Christopher Keohan

The death has occurred of Christopher Keohan of Poppintree, Dublin / Abbeyside, Waterford



August 4th, 2021. Christopher, deeply mourned by his wife Jackie, sons Christopher, Luke and Andrew, grandson Noah, mother Jean, brothers John, Jimmy, Timmy, Michael, Paddy, Ollie and Billy, sisters Mary, Martina and Sinéad, extended family and relatives. Christopher is predeceased by his father Michael.

Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, October 23rd in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan (50% capacity in the church). Interment of Christopher's ashes afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May Christopher Rest In Peace

The late Roy Hayden

The death has occurred of Roy Haden of Fahee, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Bigwood, Kilkenny / Waterford.

Died on October 17th, 2021.

Predeceased by his parents Robert and Anne. Roy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Niamh (Née Freyne), his son Luke and daughter Olivia, brother Alec, sisters Joan (Dudley), Annette (Martin) and Valerie (Courtney), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Roy Rest in Peace

Roy will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Wednesday, October 20th, from 5pm until 7pm.

Roy's removal will take place on Thursday, 21st October, walking from his home at 11.35am to Saint Paul's Church, Bigwood, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Margaret Donnelly (née) Roche



The death has occurred of Margaret Donnelly (née Roche) of 34, Boreenatra, Dungarvan, Waterford.



October 17th, 2021.

Peacefully at home and surrounded by her loving family, Margaret, deeply mourned and sadly missed by her beloved husband Michael, sons John, Michael and Nicky, daughters Mary, Catríona and Donna, daughters-in-law Yvonne, Kerryanne and Brenda, son-in-law Bernard Crotty, brother Pat Roche, sister Kitty Lyons, sisters-in-law May, Mary, Breda, Kay and Tish, brother-in-law Alan, grandchildren Sean, Ryan, Dylan, Lee, Adam, Garry, Conor, Katie, Benny, Reece, Rebecca, Quin, Eabha, Nathan and Emily, great-grandchildren R.J., Sophie and Kobi.

Margaret is predeceased by her parents Patrick and Molly, sister Mary, brother Nick, brothers-in-law Michael Lyons and Stan Lownds, parents-in-law John and Biddy Donnelly and other members of the Roche and Donnelly families.

Margaret will be reposing at her home at 34 Boreenatra on Tuesday afternoon, October 19th, from 3 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning, October 20th, in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan (50% capacity in the church). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May Margaret Rest In Peace