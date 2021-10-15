Death Notices for Waterford - October 15th, 2021

The late Maureen Wall (née Scanlon)

The death has occurred of Maureen Wall (née Scanlon) of Knocknaree, Ballymacarbry, Waterford, E91 N827 / Ballymacarbry, Tipperary.



October 11th, 2021. Peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital (Predeceased by her daughter Catherine and sister Nuala).

Sadly missed by her loving children, Maura, Valerie, Noreen, Tommy & Ollie, grandchildren, Saoirse, Lorcán, Gabriel, Cian, Oran, Oisin, Conal, Enya, Olan, Elsa, Aida, Maisie and ilo, sons in law, Brian, Jim and Chris, daughters in law, Tintii, and Marie, sisters, Cajetan, Ursula and Geraldine, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Maureen Rest in Peace

Maureen’s funeral will arrive at St. Helena’s Church, The Nire, at 11:50am on Friday, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning please. Family flowers only.

And donations, if required, to Barnardos Ireland. Maureen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed from 3pm on the following link;

www.irishlivestream.com/15102021mw

The late Thomas Power

The death has occurred of Thomas Power of Fairybush, Harristown, Dunmore East, Waterford.



Died October 13th 2021. Predeceased by his wife Josie, sisters Christina, Bridie, Julia, Nellie, Mary, Peggy and brother Patrick. Sadly missed by his sister Alice and his brother Willie, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Removal from Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown on Saturday, 16th October, at 1.30pm to Holy Cross Church, Killea, Dunmore East, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

To view the Funeral Mass for Thomas, follow the link below on Saturday at 1.50pm.

facebook.com/killeacrookefaithlegg

The late Johanna Spitzer (née Ultee)



The death has occurred of Johanna Spitzer (née Ultee) of Kinsalebeg, Waterford and formerly of the Netherlands.



Passed away on, October 13th, 2021. Peacefully, in the care of the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tom and devoted mother to Josephine, Winston and Vicky, she will be very sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, sister, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

As per her wishes, a private cremation will take place. A gathering in remembrance of Johanna will be held in her home in Kinsalebeg in due course.

The late Michael McGrath



The death has occurred of Michael McGrath of Knockenpower, Colligan, Dungarvan, Waterford.

October 14th, 2021. Peacefully at home, Michael, deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Nora, sons David, Michael, Patrick, Stephen and Edmond, daughters-in-law Aoife and Noreen, grandchildren Daithí, Rose and Áine, brothers-in-law Frank Cunningham and Eddie Cunningham, extended family, relatives and friends.

Michael is predeceased by his parents David and Nora, sisters Christina, Nuala and Mary, brother-in-law Eddie Fraher.

Michael will be reposing at his home (X35 P767) on Friday afternoon, 15th October, from 2 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m.

Requiem Mass at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. 16th October, in St. Anne's Church, Colligan (50% capacity in the church). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May Michael Rest In Peace

The late Roger and Bridget Ryan (née Dempsey)

The death has occurred of Roger and Bridget Ryan (née Dempsey) of Aglish, Cappoquin, Waterford / Oulart, Wexford.

Roger Ryan Ickenham, Middlesex and formerly of Aglish, Cappoquin, Co. Waterford, peacefully on August 9th, 2020.

His wife Bridget Ryan (née Dempsey) Ickenham, Middlesex and formerly of Oulart, Co. Wexford, peacefully on April 18th, 2021.

Loving parents to Anne, Fiona and Lorraine. Sadly missed by their daughters, sons-in-law Kevin and Paul, loving grandparents to Michael, Megan, Maureen, Erin, Patrick, Angelina, Katrina, Siobhan, Lucy and James, Fiona’s partner Lional, Mally, much loved sister of Roger, Anne, much loved sister of Bridget. They will be sadly missed by all their loving families in the UK, Ireland and USA.

May They Rest In Peace.

Roger and Bridget’s Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of Our Lady of Assumption, Aglish on Wednesday October 20th, 2021 at 11.00 am. Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

If you wish to attend the Funeral Mass to pay your last respects to Roger and Bridget, you are most welcome.