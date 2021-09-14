Two people taken to hospital following crash on Dungarvan/Waterford road

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-car collision in Dungarvan.
The incident happened around 9:40am this morning on N72 Dungarvan to Waterford Road near Ballyneety Cross.
The two people were brought to University Hospital Waterford being and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Emergency services and Gardaí attended the scene and the road was closed for a period but has since reopened.
