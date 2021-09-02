Worrying rise in mental health issues discovered during pandemic

People reporting a personal mental health issue has quadrupled during the Covid-19 pandemic, new research has revealed.
The research, commissioned by mental health organisation See Change, found that 35% of respondents reported experiencing a mental health issue in the last 18 months, which was four times higher than the total reported during a survey conducted in 2017.
The number of female respondents who reported experiencing a mental health issue jumped from just 9% in 2017 to 43% during the pandemic.
A worryingly high total said they would consider hiding mental health issues from their family and friends, which See Change believes was even higher in younger demographics.
The research conducted by Kantar Research in November 2020 on behalf of See Change seen 1,000 people respond to the online survey.
The findings of the research were released on today to coincide with the organisation’s launch of its ‘Green Ribbon’ campaign for 2021 – an initiative aimed at further promoting a national dialogue around mental health awareness in Ireland
