Gardaí stop motorist who was at nearly twice the speed limit in Waterford

An Garda Síochána speeding arrest
The Waterford Roads Policing Unit (WRPU) stopped and arrested a driver who was travelling at nearly twice the set speed limit.
The WRPU were conducting speed checks on the N25 near Killaspy in County Kilkenny when they detected the motorist travelling at 199kph in a 100kph zone.
The driver was stopped and arrested as a result.
Proceedings are to follow.
An Garda Síochána posted a photograph of the speed gun used to detect the driver on its official Twitter account.
Waterford Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the N25 near Killaspy when they detected this motorist travelling at 199kph in a 100kph zone.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 31, 2021
They were stopped and the driver was arrested.
Proceedings are to follow. #SlowDown #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/PSZd9V0PTg
