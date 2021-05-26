Tramore Summer Parking Permits are now available for online purchase by everyone who visits or lives in Tramore and parks in the pay and display areas along the Prom.

Permits are available for the months of June, July, August and September for a fee of €10 per calendar month or €30 for four calendar months. A single non-transferable permit per car will issue upon card payment within three working days to your home address. Applications can also be made on behalf of family members.

The permits will make your daily trips to Tramore over the Summer a lot more carefree without having to think of change for the parking machines while packing your dry robes, picnics, buckets and spades.

Motor homes, motor caravans and camper vans parking is only permitted on the Lower Prom for vehicles that fit within the dimensions of parking spaces, without encroaching on to the carriageway.

Waterford City and County Council also provides five designated campervan spaces for larger type vehicles on the Lower Prom near the Skate Park.

To apply, visit Waterford Council's Submit platform.