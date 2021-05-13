'Small things make a big difference,' says Waterford Volunteer Centre

Waterford Volunteer Centre is delighted to be involved in the programme for National Volunteering Week 2021 from May 17-23.

Events will take place across the country under the theme Small Actions, Big Impact as National Volunteering Week celebrates the immense impact of volunteers throughout the country, inspiring others to volunteer along the way.

The week will be a showcase of small ways people can make a difference, both to their local community and their own wellbeing.

Catherine Power, chairperson of Waterford Volunteer Centre, acknowledges the trojan work so many have done in the past year in helping those within their community.

“While some may not see themselves as volunteers in doing groceries, collecting coal and prescriptions, setting up Zoom for people to link with their loved ones, to those who you do it for it makes a massive difference," she says.

“A sincere and heartfelt thank you to you all."

Waterford Volunteer Centre is a newly established charity since December 2020. On May 20, it will be launching be reating awareness of its supports and services through a media campaign commencing during National Volunteering Week.

According to Sharon Higgins, manager of Waterford Volunteer Centre: “This National Volunteering Week, we’re asking people to think small! Whether it’s an action you can take to support your community like picking up litter or doing something for yourself like meditation or enjoying a hot bath, even the smallest acts can have a big impact. The last year has been hard on us all, but there are small things we can do for ourselves and for each other that make a big difference.”

National Volunteering Week is a time to recognise the contribution of volunteers to our communities and say thank you for all that they do.

Volunteer Ireland states: “This is a week-long celebration of volunteering and it’s our chance to say thank you to volunteers across the country.

“Waterford would be a much different place if it were not for the wonderful volunteers who give their time each year. This has never been more obvious than throughout the pandemic. We want to say thank you to each and every volunteer for everything that they do, inspire others to do the same, and encourage volunteers to join an event and take a moment to step back and recognise the positive impact they have.”

The events calendar is now live on www.volunteer.ie with volunteers and volunteer managers encouraged to sign up to free events across the week.