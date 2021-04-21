Waterford Social Democrats branch bringing 'people from all walks of life together'

A branch of the Social Democrats has been established in Waterford.

The Waterford Branch was formed in February 2021 and has since been making an effort to engage with the wider community and get a holistic picture of what action the people of Waterford want to see. These efforts will continue over the coming months with weekly community engagement meetings, regular webinars and panel discussions.

In last year's General Election, the Social Democrats trebled their number of TDs from two to six, representing both urban and rural constituencies in Dublin, Kildare, Cork and Wicklow.

Along with bolstering their presence in the Oireachtas, the Social Democrats has also been strengthening its representation on the local level with representatives on 17 councils.

David Kane, the newly appointed branch chair, commented: “We are seeing in Waterford and in the rest of the country that there are large numbers of people who do not feel that the larger parties fully represent their views and interests.

"The party is founded on the core principles of progress, equality, democracy and sustainability, and these values are central to everything that the Social Democrats do on a national and local level.

“Our aim is to bring this ethos to the people of Waterford and to create a space where people from all walks of life can come together and work together to build a fair and equal society for absolutely everyone.”

If you would like to become a member, get involved or have any questions, contact branch chair David Kane by emailing waterford@socialdemocrats.ie. The branch is also active on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram via the handle @DeiseSocDems.