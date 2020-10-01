Waterford Council set to open applications for festival grants

2020 has been a challenging year for all and in particular the arts and culture sector in Waterford.

Each year, Waterford City and County Council support a wide range of festivals and events across the city and county and plans are already progressing to continue to support a programme of festivals and events in 2021.

Festival and event organisers across Waterford are being encouraged to submit their application for funding for next year’s events. While the final budget allocated for festivals and events will be agreed later this year as part of the council’s annual budget process, the call now highlights the value that Waterford Council place on the many community and voluntary committees and professional arts organisations that bring arts, culture and vibrancy to Waterford.

Applications can be submitted online at www.waterfordfestivals.ie from October 6 and the closing date for applications is November 6.

This year’s application reflects the impact that Covid-19 has had on events in 2020 and invites applicants to consider how they can be creative in the programming of their event to ensure all or part of it can go ahead if the level of local or national restrictions change and to make sure they have measures in place to ensure public safety.

A helpline on 0761 10 2169 will be open from October 6 to November 6 to answer any queries relating to the application process.