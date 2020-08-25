Waterford mental health and suicide awareness challenge raises €16,000

The mental health and suicide awareness cycle in aid of Suicide or Survive (SOS) takes place each year in Lemybrien, Waterford.

This year’s group cycle was due to take place on Easter Sunday, however the restrictions imposed by Covid-19 saw the organisers having to rethink their usual approach.

Cycle organiser Liam Brazil joined forces with WLR FM to initiate an online cycle challenge, namely Cycle for SOS, whereby people could partake in a 20km cycle from their homes, in keeping with the imposed travel restrictions.

The event was supported and driven by WLR FM, and via social media platforms. The people of Waterford displayed tremendous community spirit during the two-week challenge, with the campaign receiving incredible support from local businesses and individuals alike.

WLR FM interviewed local people who shared their first-hand experiences of losing loved ones to suicide, highlighting the challenges of mental health. The people of Waterford pulled together to raise the staggering sum of €16,000 for the national mental health charity SOS. These funds will enable the facilitation of free mental health workshops in Waterford.

“WLR was very pleased to help Suicide or Survive raise funds to ensure the continuation of such an important service in the Waterford area. Following the cancellation of the annual SOS Easter Cycle, when Liam Brazil and Ciara Hennebry approached the station for help we had no hesitation in getting involved," said WLR FM managing director Des Whelan.

"My thanks to all in WLR who got behind the fundraising campaign and also to the friends and relatives of those lost to suicide who came and told their stories to help highlight the importance of our mental health, particularly important during the recent Covid-19 lockdown."