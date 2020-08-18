Waterford council carry out works to prevent flooding

Remedial work recently undertaken by Waterford City and County Council on the Glenshelane River at Cappoquin removed large volumes of accumulated silt that was blocking two eyes of the bridge.

The works were necessary to mitigate against the on-going risk of flooding in the area, potential damage to local properties and to prevent flooding from closing the N72.

The works, which were carried out under the direction of Inland Fisheries Ireland, have been welcomed by Green Party local area representative for Lismore Lynne Glasscoe.

"The Glenshelane River is a tributary to the Blackwater, which is tidal past Cappoquin. A shallow gradient at this juncture plus the nearby sudden right-hand bend of the tidal Blackwater River may add to the problem of silting,” said Ms Glasscoe.

“The timely intervention of the council for removal of any blocks to the eyes of bridges is an important component to fight flooding. And with the potential of a Blueway for the Blackwater River, a free-flowing river without constriction, would be an essential factor.

"Awareness of fallen trees or other debris blocking the eyes of any bridges and reporting same is also essential to keep the waters flowing," she added.