Bellissimo Restaurant celebrate 20 years of serving the people of Waterford

One of Waterford’s finest restaurants has turned 20-years-old.

Bellissimo Restaurant on the Dunmore Road is celebrating 20 years of serving the people of Waterford and beyond this week.

The restaurant has grown and evolved through the years. It was initially located in the courtyard at the Dunmore Road Business Centre, before moving to the corner unit to add additional space and then having a custom-built New York style loft restaurant built at the epicentre of Ardkeen.

Two decades on, proprietor Tony McMahon has grown his team and a loyal customer base. “We are delighted to celebrate 20 years in business. When we first opened in the year 2000, business was certainly very different to how we are operating today. Certain elements have remained steadfast, such as our commitment to local suppliers, celebrating great seasonal ingredients and excellent customer service. However, operating a restaurant through lunch, dinner, and a click and collect service is certainly being done differently right now. We have put all of the measures required in place and have gone above and beyond in aspects and achieved our Fáilte Ireland Covid-19 Safety Charter," Tony says.

"We are very lucky to have built a very loyal customer base over the last 20 years and we are always thrilled to keep that strong following by refreshing our menus each season and endeavouring to keep up with the constant changes and developments in the food world. We are constantly looking for improvements, trying to ensure that a great dining experience is the end result of each and every customer visit. So, it’s so far so good and it always brings a smile to our faces when we see customers that were once children arriving into our restaurant some years back bringing their own kids in now."

As far as the future goes, Tony says: “We are certainly chartering unprecedented waters right now but we have worked through many challenges over the years including the last recession and we are hopeful for the future.”

Tony is also very proud to celebrate the huge growth in the food supplier offering in Waterford over the last two decades. “We really have some incredible local food producers on our doorstep and Waterford is certainly making a name for itself as a food destination. We are very proud of this and are delighted to be part of the Deise culinary scene," he adds.

To celebrate 20 years in business, Bellissimo is holding a customer appreciation week at the restaurant from August 25-31. Visit Bellissimo's website and Facebook for more information on a week which includes discounts, kids eat for free and much more.