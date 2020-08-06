UPDATE: Areas of Waterford affected by low water pressure after outage

Customers supplied by the Dungarvan Water Supply Scheme may experience low pressure until Thursday night.

Supply has been restored but the network is still filling. This affects customers in Dungarvan, Ballinroad, Abbeyside, Ballinacourty, Ballinamuck, Ring, Helvick, Roberts Cross, Leagh Cross and Loskeran.

Pressure will build back over time. There may also be some slight discolouration of the water. This can usually be cleared by running the tap for a few minutes until the water runs clear. If your water comes back but goes again, this could be a result of demand on the network, which should resolve over time too.

Irish Water and Waterford City and County Council regret the inconvenience to customers.