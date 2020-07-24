Waterford City and County Council clamping down on 'filthy behaviour'

Waterford City and County Council, as part of a regional roadside litter campaign with Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford, is calling for everyone in the South East to help eliminate roadside litter.

The Call Out Litter Louts campaign asks the public who are in the company of those throwing litter from their car window to do one simple thing - ‘call them out’ on their behaviour.

“The National Litter Monitoring Survey reports that 64.4% of littering is caused by passing pedestrians and motorists,” says Waterford City and County Council environmental awareness officer Ella Ryan.

“Roadside litter damages our environment and our wildlife, as well as creating unnecessary and costly work for local councils and tidy towns groups. Littered roadsides also give an unfair impression of local residential areas and has a significant negative impact on tourism in the South East. It’s easy to blame the local takeaways or motorway service stations, but it’s up to each individual to ensure that their litter is appropriately disposed of, and we hope that the Call Out Litter Louts campaign will encourage everybody in our communities to act and call out this filthy behaviour.”

Mayor of Waterford City and County Council Cllr Damien Geoghegan welcomes this regional roadside litter campaign. “It is fantastic to see collaboration between the four local authorities, working together to try to combat this ongoing issue,” Mayor Geoghegan says.

“We are all in the company of these litter louts from time to time. They all have friends and family who don’t agree with their disgusting behaviour. We need to play our part and call them out on their actions. Those responsible for roadside littering are blatantly belittling the substantial work carried out by many committed volunteers from residents’ associations and tidy towns groups who work alongside our local councils to keep our counties looking their best.”