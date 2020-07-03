'Perfect location': Dungarvan town centre reopens with a renewed sense of summer vibrancy

Dungarvan town centre is enjoying a welcome return to business with the installation of over 60 planters by Waterford City and County Council’s presentation team.

The council initiative is a welcome and positive addition to the town centre. The planters have been designed and manufactured by Dungarvan based Coffey Structural Engineering and are a bespoke concept developed by the Waterford Council’s presentation team.

Installation of the 60 planters began on Thursday and will continue during early July. The colour and vibrancy added by the tasteful planting and outdoor seating in Grattan Square and other town centre areas is bringing a renewed sense of adventure to Dungarvan for the summer season.

“It is wonderful to see Dungarvan open for business and to have so many local pubs and restaurants open out onto our stunning public realm areas," says Mayor of Waterford City and County Cllr Damien Geoghegan.

"Dungarvan is a perfect location and locals and visitors alike will enjoy the relaxed holiday atmosphere brought about by turning our town centre 'inside out'. I look forward to enjoying all that Dungarvan has to offer over the summer months and being part of getting Waterford city, towns and villages back to business.”

Director of services and Dungarvan town manager Kieran Kehoe says Waterford City and County Council has designed, procured and installed over 60 planters across the town in order to provide safe and attractive outdoor seating areas in Grattan Square, Davitts Quay and Lower Parnell Street. "These areas will provide additional space in order for the businesses to achieve compliance with social distancing requirements. The locations and design were agreed with local councillors in Dungarvan Lismore Municipal District and with Dungarvan town centre management group. This scheme will work in tandem with our street furniture grant scheme and will provide a further attraction to tourists who choose Dungarvan and West Waterford as their holiday destination.”

Waterford City and County Council is providing grant assistance to all eligible businesses through the Outdoor Furniture Scheme, which is open until August 31. Online applications can be made at www.waterfordcouncil.ie, with grant assistance up to €2,000 is available under the scheme.