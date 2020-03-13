Major Waterford event cancelled after coronavirus outbreak

A popular Waterford festival has been cancelled over the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The 13th annual West Waterford Festival of Food, which was due to take place from April 16-19 , is off.

To date, two coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Waterford, with 70 in total in the Republic of Ireland and 20 in Northern Ireland respectively.

"In the light of the developing Covid-19 situation and the health and safety of the festival’s community, guests and visitors, the decision has been made to cancel the four-day event," a statement from West Waterford Festival of Food management reads.

"West Waterford Festival of Food management wish to thank all funders, sponsors, speakers, producers, chefs, suppliers, growers and brewers involved in the 2020 programme of events, along with the visitors of this much-loved festival, for their understanding and support. There will be further events planned throughout the course of 2020, with more information at www. westwaterfordfestivaloffood.com.