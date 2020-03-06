NEWS
BEWARE: Waterford public warning after 'suspicious' activity in local community
A Waterford community is urging the public to be vigilant of a car acting suspiciously in the area.
"A black Volkswagen Golf was seen acting suspiciously in Ballinageeragh, Dunhill. Report all sightings to Tramore Garda Station on 051-391620," Dunhill and Fenor Parish has warned on Facebook.
