Waterford students to 'take on the world of business' at Student Enterprise Awards

130 students representing 12 schools in Waterford will compete at the Waterford Student Enterprise Programme final on March 3 at the Tower Hotel and Leisure Centre.

The Waterford Student Enterprise Programme started last September with 1,000 students from 15 schools in Waterford city and county.

They created their own businesses and then developed, branded, promoted and sold them.

Forty-six businesses in total, shortlisted from a total of 350 who commenced the competition in September, will present their business plans and challenge for the top prize. The winner will represent Waterford at the national finals on May 1 in Croke Park, taking on the 34 best businesses across the country.

Coordinated by the Local Enterprise Office Waterford, the competition is the most successful programme of its kind in the country. 27,000 budding entrepreneurs from 380 secondary schools across the country have been running their own enterprises, with help from their teachers and Local Enterprise Offices.

Finalists from all over the country will set-up enterprise exhibition displays before taking part in a series of judging interviews. The judging panels take numerous factors into account, such as business reporting, innovation, market research, risk management and finances.

Praising the teachers and local schools involved in the programme, Local Enterprise Office Waterford head of enterprise Richie Walsh said: “The Student Enterprise Programme encourages and enables students to take on the world of business and develop an entrepreneurial mind-set. By fostering an enterprising culture in the classroom, the Local Enterprise Offices are working with teachers and schools to help nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

Visit www.studententerprise.ie for more information.