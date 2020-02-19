Waterford Council ban plastics having 'serious impact on health'

A single-use plastics policy was adopted at the recent meeting Waterford City and County Council plenary meeting.

This policy will result in the elimination of single-use plastics from all Waterford City and County Council buildings, hired venues, catering and all events organised by Waterford City and County Council.

In addition, all events licensed or funded by Waterford City and County Council will be required to demonstrate measures to eliminate single-use plastics and segregation of waste during and after the event and subsequent disposal.

Following a draft being prepared by the strategic policy committee for environment, climate action and biodiversity, it was brought to the plenary council, where it was adopted with immediate effect.

“Plastic is designed to last forever but is often used just once. Single-use plastic includes products such as straws, bottles, cups and cutlery - any plastic item that’s made for temporary use”, said director of services for roads, water and environment Fergus Galvin.

“Although we might not think much of it, when we buy bottles of our favorite drink or buy a sandwich in a plastic box, these choices have a serious impact on the health of our planet and ourselves. This policy enables us to say a firm no to single-use plastics in our organisation. We are now building on the existing ban on single-use bottles and cups in the council chambers by extending a ban on all single-use plastics across the range of council buildings and events.”