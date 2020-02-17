NEWS
'Offenders will be prosecuted': Waterford bottle and textile banks relocated
Bottle and textile banks moved to Waterside car park in Waterford
Bottle and textile banks have been relocated in Waterford.
They have been moved from Millar’s Marsh to the Waterside car park.
"No waste is to be deposited at the old location. Offenders will be prosecuted," a Waterford City and County Council spokesperson says.
Read more: Waterford businessman buys massive dairy farm on Greenway
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on