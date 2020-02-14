Gardaí investigating Waterford aggravated burglary

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary in County Waterford.

The robbery at the home of an elderly pensioner in the Kilrush area of Dungarvan took place on Monday at approximately 6.10pm.

A number of individuals forced their way into the house and proceeded to search the property. The owner of the house, a woman aged in her 70s, was present at the time but no serious injuries were reported.

A sum of cash was taken from the property and a small amount of criminal damage was caused.