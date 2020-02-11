Waterford funding available for graffiti and litter initiatives

Waterford City and County Council is inviting submissions from community groups, youth groups, schools or other community development organisations, based in County Waterford, who are interested in receiving funding for public education and awareness initiatives regarding graffiti or litter.

Is your group planning a project to raise litter awareness in County Waterford by holding a cleanup, running an event or creating an information board? Or maybe you are planning an anti-graffiti awareness initiative? If so, you may be eligible for a grant towards the cost of the project.

Conditions and criteria used in selecting anti-graffiti and anti-litter awareness community initiatives are available on the Council's website. Closing date is March 7.