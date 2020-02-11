Waterford becomes member of Global Network for Age Friendly Cities and Communities

Waterford City and County has been accepted as a member of the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s Global Network for Age Friendly Cities and Communities.

The WHO Global Network for Age-friendly Cities and Communities was established in 2010 to connect cities, communities and organisations worldwide with the common vision of making their community a great place to grow old in, supporting cities and communities to find appropriate innovative and evidence-based solutions.

Age Friendly means that cities and communities must address social issues like isolation, social inclusion, literacy, and engaging seniors in helping to plan their environments. The eight areas which have to be addressed are: outdoor spaces and buildings, transportation, housing, social participation, respect and social inclusion, civic participation and employment, communication and information, and community and health services.

All of these issues are included in the Waterford Age Friendly Alliance City and County five-year strategy, which is being driven to its next phases by Waterford Older People’s Council Executive. The voluntary body was formed in the summer of 2019 and has already seen major improvements in a number of key areas including transport and, for the first time, a public bus service between the west of the county and University Hospital Waterford.

Waterford’s certification as a member of the WHO Global Network for Age Friendly Cities and Communities was accepted, at a conference in Slane, by Waterford City and County Council chief executive Michael Walsh, who is chairperson of Waterford Age Friendly Alliance.

At a ceremony in City Hall last week, Waterford Older People’s Council chairperson Susan O’Connor accepted the accreditation on behalf of the Executive, which is made up of volunteers from right across the city and county.