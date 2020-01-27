Waterford businesses make The Sunday Times 100 Best Restaurants guide

A number of well-known restaurants across Waterford have made it into The Sunday Times 100 Best Restaurants.

Waterford city's Everett’s Restaurant and Grow HQ along with Dungarvan's Tannery Restaurant have made the cut.

Now in its 5th year, The Sunday Times 100 Best Restaurants is the definitive guide to eating out in Ireland, featuring a wide variety of places to dine.

The Sunday Times 100 Best Restaurants were chosen by John and Sally McKenna of the McKennas' Guides alongside a nationwide team of editors (all of whom are food critics in their own right). Restaurants that made the list in 2019 are revisited at least once throughout the year, while new entries have been visited on more than one occasion.

Other Munster restaurants to feature include:

County Clare

·Gregans Castle Hotel

·Little Fox

·Oar

·Wild Honey Inn

County Kerry

·Charlie’s Restaurant

·Global Village

·Solas

·Number 35

County Limerick

·Restaurant 1826 Adare

County Tipperary

Dooks Fine Foods