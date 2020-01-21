NEWS

WARNING: Waterford residents on high alert after 'scary' incident at family home

Waterford residents are being urged to be on high alert after a "scary" incident at the weekend. 

According to a spokesperson for the Earls Court Residents Association, a group of men entered a house through an unlocked door in the early hours of January 19. When they were disturbed by a family member, they fled the scene.

The spokesperson said the gardaí were called and quickly arrived at the scene. 

“It was quite scary that they were so brazen to enter a home with lights clearly on in the porch garden and inside the home,” the spokesperson added. 

