BEWARE: Waterford woman sexually harassed in front of kids at Tramore beach

A warning has been issued to the Waterford public after a woman was allegedly sexually harassed on Tramore beach.

The woman, who was in the company of children at the time, alleged she was approached by a man, who then made unwelcome sexual advances.

After the woman refused, and others showed up, the man fled the scene.

Sharing the experience, the local woman urged others to take extra precautions in the area. She also said the alleged incident has been reported to gardaí.

WaterfordLive.ie has contacted gardaí in relation to the alleged incident.