General election Q&A: Waterford's Una Dunphy 'speaks the truth to power'

1. What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Waterford now that the election campaign is under way?

24/7 cardiac care and health in general will be first. Since the disastrous break-up of hospital groupings, Waterford has suffered more than other area.

Then it will be housing - there is no viable plan to house our citizens. The move to complete dependence on developers and private provision is doomed and shows no foresight.

2. What should be the key local priorities for the Waterford constituency in the next Dáil?

A vision for change: Sláintecare for delivery of health in a regional capacity to get us back as a solid region for funding/provision.

Build, build, build: Take a leaf out of some English cities, where recently they went back to building masses of public housing.

Regional access to education: Review of Waterford and Wexford Education and Training Board and the expansion of Waterford Institute of Technology to provide all necessary third-level facilities for the population of 511,000. That would be a good start.



3. Why should people vote for you?

I offer something different. I have a proven record of speaking truth to power. I set up a national health campaign supported by 40 left-leaning TDs, excluding Fianna Fáil and Fael Gael as they have held back health in a cynical political game playing way.

4. If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

Make University Hospital Waterford a RICO, as per the Sláintecare plan and remove us from the clutches of the hospital grouping which has ruined us.

5. Who will top the poll in the Waterford constituency?

David Cullinane.