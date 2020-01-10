Waterford Council approve grants for 37 projects

Waterford City and County Council is supporting 37 projects under the Arts Practice Grant Scheme for 2020.

The investment of €90,000 aims to support and sustain excellence in artistic programming across the city and county.

Amongst the successful projects to receive funding are Waterford Musical Society’s production of My Fair Lady, the Barrack Street Band’s 150th anniversary (€4,500), Brideview Drama’s play Bailegangaire (€1,500) and Mary Rafferty Clancy’s Traditional Irish Youth Music programme Hulai Luil (€1,805).

The grants were judged in light of the three central themes - participation and access, support for artists, and identity and place - in the Arts Strategy 2016-2021.

Proposals were invited for voluntary/amateur arts, professional project, rural arts, playwright and producer, and screenwriter and producer grants.

Venue grants

A number of venues are also receiving funding under Waterford City and County Council’s Arts Venue Grants Scheme 2020.

Arts venue applications were examined under the following criteria: contribution to the community, accessibility to public and practitioners, education and outreach, value for money, and 2019 and 2018 programme of activities.

The venues include:

•Garter Lane €65,000

•Theatre Royal €65,000

•Central Arts €11,000

•Coastguard Cultural Centre €10,000

•GOMA Gallery €11,000

•Rogue Gallery and Studios €3,000



