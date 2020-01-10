Waterford festivals and events given funding boost for 2020

Waterford City and County Council has allocated €1,286,458 for the promotion of festivals and events during 2020.

The allocation supports 73 festivals and events throughout Waterford city and county with the aim to promote local festivals that have an economic, tourism, cultural/artistic or community perspective.

“The main purpose of the Festival and Events Grants scheme is to provide financial assistance to groups and organisations engaged in developing festivals and events. The emphasis is on providing funding to assist the various festivals and events to grow and become sustainable and increase the attractions for visitor numbers to Waterford,” says Mayor of Waterford City and County Council John Pratt.

Applications were assessed under economic, artistic, community impact, visitor numbers/participation, organisational expertise, future viability of the event, financial planning and marketing.

Council events

Harvest Festival €99,000

Winterval €429,500

Festive Lighting €111,850

Waterford Viking Marathon €22,000

Theatre Royal Summer Programme €15,000

Festive Training Support €5,000

St. Patrick's Day Festival City €50,000

Summer in the City / Art Beat €59,000

Waterford Writers €34,000

Capital of Culture/Music Generation €84,000

O'Connell St Festival €9,000

Creative Ireland €15,000

Non council events

Raven's Rock Rally €4,000

Dunmore East Festival of Food €5,000

West Waterford Festival of Food €50,000

Comeragh's Wild Festival €28,000

Camphire International Horse Trials €5,000

Ardmore Pattern Festival €7,000

Robert Boyle Summer School €2,000

The Celtic Cup €10,000

Waterford Walls €13,000

Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival €10,000

County Waterford Fleadh Cheoil €2,000

Dungarvan Aglow €20,700

Waterford Bridge Congress €500

Waterford Country Fair €1,500

South East Science Festival €5,000

Enchanted Garden Winter Light Festival €500

Yogafest €1,000

Tunefest €5,000

Taste Tramore Events €16,200

Deise Medieval Greenway 2020 €2,500

Ireland Newfoundland Festival €1,008

Pride of the Dese €2,000

Spraoi €70,000

Blackwater Valley Opera Festival €7,000

Gealach Gorm Singer Songwriter Festival €1,000

Imagine Arts Festival €20,000

Waterford Festival of Architecture €2,000

Waterford Film Festival €500

West Waterford Drama Festival €2,800

Tionol Nioclais Toibin €1,500

Well Festival €4,000

Spróg €2,000

John Dwyer Trad Weekend €3,000

DaonScoil Na Mumhan €1,000

Lismore Tower and Tales €5,000

LIT €1,000

Mod Poets Festival €1,400

The Booley House €1,000

Piano Day €2,800

Blueway Poetry Festival €800

Community Awards €5,600

St. Patrick's Day Dungarvan €5,000

St. Patrick's Day Tramore €5,000

Bealtaine Biodiversity €1,500

Clashmore Strings and Things €750

Woodstown August Fair €500

Donal O'Connor Memorial Cycle €700

Nire Valley Drop €1,750

St. Patrick's Day Portlaw €1,000

Copper Coast Festival €500

Fun for Life €500

Good old Days €600

Barony of Gaultier Rose Festival €550

1848 Tricolour Celebration €4,500

Dunmore East Walking Weekend €500

Kilmacthomas Greenway Christmas €700

International Womens Day €1,000

Sliabh gCua Liverpool connection €700

Dunmore East Heritage & History €300

Positive Ageing €700

Dungarvan Flower Club €500

Waterford Women's Centre History Festival €950

KGK Knockanore €600