NEWS
Waterford festivals and events given funding boost for 2020
Waterford City and County Council has allocated funding for festivals and events. Stock photo
Waterford City and County Council has allocated €1,286,458 for the promotion of festivals and events during 2020.
The allocation supports 73 festivals and events throughout Waterford city and county with the aim to promote local festivals that have an economic, tourism, cultural/artistic or community perspective.
“The main purpose of the Festival and Events Grants scheme is to provide financial assistance to groups and organisations engaged in developing festivals and events. The emphasis is on providing funding to assist the various festivals and events to grow and become sustainable and increase the attractions for visitor numbers to Waterford,” says Mayor of Waterford City and County Council John Pratt.
Applications were assessed under economic, artistic, community impact, visitor numbers/participation, organisational expertise, future viability of the event, financial planning and marketing.
Council events
Harvest Festival €99,000
Winterval €429,500
Festive Lighting €111,850
Waterford Viking Marathon €22,000
Theatre Royal Summer Programme €15,000
Festive Training Support €5,000
St. Patrick's Day Festival City €50,000
Summer in the City / Art Beat €59,000
Waterford Writers €34,000
Capital of Culture/Music Generation €84,000
O'Connell St Festival €9,000
Creative Ireland €15,000
Non council events
Raven's Rock Rally €4,000
Dunmore East Festival of Food €5,000
West Waterford Festival of Food €50,000
Comeragh's Wild Festival €28,000
Camphire International Horse Trials €5,000
Ardmore Pattern Festival €7,000
Robert Boyle Summer School €2,000
The Celtic Cup €10,000
Waterford Walls €13,000
Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival €10,000
County Waterford Fleadh Cheoil €2,000
Dungarvan Aglow €20,700
Waterford Bridge Congress €500
Waterford Country Fair €1,500
South East Science Festival €5,000
Enchanted Garden Winter Light Festival €500
Yogafest €1,000
Tunefest €5,000
Taste Tramore Events €16,200
Deise Medieval Greenway 2020 €2,500
Ireland Newfoundland Festival €1,008
Pride of the Dese €2,000
Spraoi €70,000
Blackwater Valley Opera Festival €7,000
Gealach Gorm Singer Songwriter Festival €1,000
Imagine Arts Festival €20,000
Waterford Festival of Architecture €2,000
Waterford Film Festival €500
West Waterford Drama Festival €2,800
Tionol Nioclais Toibin €1,500
Well Festival €4,000
Spróg €2,000
John Dwyer Trad Weekend €3,000
DaonScoil Na Mumhan €1,000
Lismore Tower and Tales €5,000
LIT €1,000
Mod Poets Festival €1,400
The Booley House €1,000
Piano Day €2,800
Blueway Poetry Festival €800
Community Awards €5,600
St. Patrick's Day Dungarvan €5,000
St. Patrick's Day Tramore €5,000
Bealtaine Biodiversity €1,500
Clashmore Strings and Things €750
Woodstown August Fair €500
Donal O'Connor Memorial Cycle €700
Nire Valley Drop €1,750
St. Patrick's Day Portlaw €1,000
Copper Coast Festival €500
Fun for Life €500
Good old Days €600
Barony of Gaultier Rose Festival €550
1848 Tricolour Celebration €4,500
Dunmore East Walking Weekend €500
Kilmacthomas Greenway Christmas €700
International Womens Day €1,000
Sliabh gCua Liverpool connection €700
Dunmore East Heritage & History €300
Positive Ageing €700
Dungarvan Flower Club €500
Waterford Women's Centre History Festival €950
KGK Knockanore €600
