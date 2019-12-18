Local Aldi staff support Waterford SPCA

Waterford SPCA has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s The Glen store team.

The €500 grant was presented to Michelle Quinlivan and Tony Perkert from the Waterford SPCA by the store's charity champion Lucija Kondrat.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting, Aldi The Glen store manager Robbie Kavanagh said: “Our store team are proud to have chosen the Waterford SPCA for our Community Grants donation. The work they do to prevent animal cruelty and provide homes and care for abandoned animals makes a huge difference to Waterford.

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution," he added.