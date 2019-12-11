Waterford people come together to promote positive ageing

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare came together in Kilkenny with the five South East-based Age Friendly Alliances and Older Persons Councils for a conference to further advance positive ageing as a policy and practice issue for all ages and sectors of society.

The Older Persons Council, Age Friendly Ireland and Healthy Ireland representatives from the HSE and Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs) from counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford helped to host the event, which was attended by individuals and delegates from organisations throughout the South East that have a stake in the subject.

Participants at the conference heard presentations from Age Friendly Ireland, the National Older Person Council and Positive Ageing. Representatives of the gardaí and Tipperary Sports Partnership also spoke at the event.

There were overviews of the Dementia Friendly project in Bunclody, Positive Ageing Week 2019 (from Age Friendly Waterford), the Twilight Community Group: Respect and Social Inclusion (from Age Friendly Kilkenny), the Carepals and Older Persons Festival (from Age Friendly Tipperary) and a presentation on Together we are Stronger (from Carlow Older Persons Forum).

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare also provided information sessions on self-management support, flu, health promotion, and the work of public health nurses and delegates were also addressed by chief officer Kate Killeen White.

Speaking at the conclusion of the conference, HSE/South East Community Healthcare head of service/health and wellbeing Dr. Derval Howley said: “I was delighted to see so many people young and old at the event to share their learning on how we can support positive ageing in the South East. Waterford and each of the other South East counties presented one initiative that they had lead out on in their own county and shared their learnings with other counties.

"Today allowed us to collectively highlight and celebrate the work that is ongoing throughout the five counties of the South East, but more importantly allows us now to take our learning from today and plan how we can build upon the successful initiatives and expand them into new counties in the region.”