Funding to enhance Viking history on streets of Waterford city

Waterford city will be allocated significant funding by Fáilte Ireland to develop its potential as a tourism destination town.

The funding has been allocated through Waterford City and County Council as part of the €15.5 million Destination Towns initiative launched earlier this year by the National Tourism Development Authority.

The Destination Towns project in Waterford will improve the visual awareness of the Viking story by increasing street animation, wayfinding and signage for visitor parking. Public art and lighting will also enhance the visitor experience with proposals to create animated spaces in the city.

The process of identifying the towns that receive funding through the Destination Towns scheme commenced in mid-2019 and was led by the local authorities in consultation with Fáilte Ireland.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin has confirmed that every county in Ireland will benefit and the first round of allocations will take place from January.

The Fáilte Ireland scheme is part of the National Tourism Development Authority’s work to drive a better regional spread of overseas and domestic visitors and spend.

Through the scheme, which was launched earlier this year, every local authority in the country had the opportunity to bid for funding of up to €500,000 to develop a town in the county to enable it to improve its tourism offering and make itself more attractive to visitors. The local authorities will also provide funding for their projects.

With Fáilte Ireland research consistently showing that attractive towns and cities are key motivators for overseas holidaymakers coming to Ireland, the new scheme will provide funding to councils to enhance public spaces such as squares, streetscapes and markets in a way that will engage tourists and enhance their experience in key towns. This could include spaces for food and craft markets, areas for town centre events, public art displays as well as orientation and signage to help visitors explore a town’s local heritage.