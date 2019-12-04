Waterford village turns out in force for suicide prevention charity

The €2,250 proceeds of a sponsored walk/run in County Waterford have been handed over to the Suicide or Survive charity.

The event in aid of mental health awareness took place in Rathgormack village in June and was well supported by the people of Rathgormack, Clonea and the surrounding areas.

Suicide or Survive will spend the funds on promoting mental health awareness programmes and workshops.

The walk/run organisers thank all the participants, sponsors and everyone who helped run the event.