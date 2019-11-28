Waterford school get in Christmas spirit with beautiful rendition of Silent Night

First year Presentation Secondary School, Waterford, students hosted a hugely enjoyable coffee morning for their parents and guardians on Tuesday.

The lucky guests not only got to enjoy tea, coffee and cakes made by the girls, but they also got to witness the many talents of the group in the form of the beautiful project work which was on display.

They were also entertained with performances of songs, poetry, mime and most notably a beautiful rendition of Silent Night in English, Irish, French, German and Polish.

Special mass

Students from the Presentation Primary and Secondary Schools in Waterford braved the elements and came together in St Paul’s Church for a special mass.

They were accompanied by teachers, retired teachers and friends to celebrate the birth of foundress Nano Nagle.

The choir mesmerised the congregation with a medley of hymns and songs from the musical Woman of Welcoming Heart, written in honour of the foundress of the Presentation sisters.

“This lovely occasion was a most beautiful collaboration as both schools came together to express their thanks to the Presentation sisters through mime, prayers, reflections and readings,” organisers said.

Poetry Aloud

Congratulations to Eve Daly and Charley Fitzgerald, who are through to the Poetry Aloud finals in December. They successfully came through the regional heats and semi-finals, which were held in the National Library in Dublin.

Eve Daly and Charley Fitzgerald will compete in the national final of Poetry Aloud